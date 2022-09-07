Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,236 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

AAPL stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

