STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

STOR opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

