Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 561,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

