The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,831 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

