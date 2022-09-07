Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

THO stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

