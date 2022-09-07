Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 799.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 336,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of TSN opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

