UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

