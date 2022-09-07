United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,554 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

