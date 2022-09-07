United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

UTHR stock opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

