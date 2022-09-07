US Bancorp DE Acquires 43,210 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orange were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Orange by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 96,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orange by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Orange Price Performance

About Orange

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

