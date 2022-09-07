US Bancorp DE Has $1.02 Million Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.33.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

