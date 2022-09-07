US Bancorp DE Has $887,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 1.4 %

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

