US Bancorp DE Purchases 465 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.