US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

