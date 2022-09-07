US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $5,103,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

