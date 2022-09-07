Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 108,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,629,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3,061.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,817,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,295,000 after buying an additional 16,285,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,146,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,424,000 after buying an additional 9,072,366 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2,197.1% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,643,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,728,000 after buying an additional 4,441,611 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $233,464,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,999,000.

