Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 108,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,629,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
