Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

VGR opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

