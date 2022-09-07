VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 3.4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 57,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 179,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

