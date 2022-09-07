Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Veritiv Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE:VRTV opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $161.10.
Veritiv Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.