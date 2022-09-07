Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Price Up 1%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 4,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 261,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

VRCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,428,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,581,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

