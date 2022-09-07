Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $24,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 267.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.