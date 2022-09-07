WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

