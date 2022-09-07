Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

