XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $88.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

