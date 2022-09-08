10,133 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

