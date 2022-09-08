11,372 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $246.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

