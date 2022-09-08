1,150 Shares in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mandiant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in Mandiant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

