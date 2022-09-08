16,431 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,431 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.14. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

