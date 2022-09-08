21,000 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

