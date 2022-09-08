21,782 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 4.6 %

GMED opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

