59,672 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.