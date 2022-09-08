87,900 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Farfetch by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,408 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 324,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Up 4.9 %

FTCH stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.