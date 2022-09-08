Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

