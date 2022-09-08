Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,372 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 388.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

