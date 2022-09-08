Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

