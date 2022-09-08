Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
HDFC Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
