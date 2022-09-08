Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 3,016 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.