Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

