Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,371 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 398,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 742,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 377,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

