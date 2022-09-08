Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,174 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

NYSE:CFR opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

