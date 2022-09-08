Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,093,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,955.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,093,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,955.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $295,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACR opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.73. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

