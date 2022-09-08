Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 3.7 %

MRNA opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.55. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

