Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Sify Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

