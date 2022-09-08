Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech plc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

TRIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

