Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.