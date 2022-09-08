Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 190.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 355.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,366,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.0 %

APO opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

