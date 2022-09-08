Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

AVROBIO stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

