Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 5,826 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,870 shares of company stock worth $249,407 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

