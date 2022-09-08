Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after acquiring an additional 120,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $27.65 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,817,855 shares in the company, valued at $195,399,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,817,855 shares in the company, valued at $195,399,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 162,071 shares of company stock worth $4,779,903. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

