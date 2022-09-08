Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 231,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $273.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.80.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

